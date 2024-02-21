Fife nurse wins Queen’s award for work with pioneering rural initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inverkeithing Medical Group-based Irene Scott began working with the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI) at the Royal Highland Show last summer and has played a key role in the delivery of the initiative as it has developed over the past year.

As well as blood pressure testing, the Health Hut at Thainstone has been offering cholesterol tests, early diabetes detection and advice on a wide range of physical and mental wellbeing areas – from alcohol consumption to nutrition and exercise.

Irene said: “To be selected for the Queen’s Nurse Award is a real honour, especially when QNIS only offer this programme to a small number of health professionals, from all areas of community nursing across Scotland, each year. My work with RSABI’s Health Hut encompasses all the values outlined in the Queen’s Nurse programme and I am looking forward to being part of the future development of the Health Hut in Scotland.”

Irene Scott taking the blood pressure of NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy (Pic: Submitted)