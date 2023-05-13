NHS Fife’s Children and Young People Community Nursing Service is one of three nominees for the Children’s Nursing & Midwifery Award which aims to “recognise those who have made an outstanding contribution to the care of children or young people or the care of mothers-to-be and new parents”.

The team is based at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline. However, it provides support and care for children diagnosed with complex and severe health conditions, and their families, across the Kingdom.

It has been innovative in its approach to care including with its creation of a ‘near me’ virtual clinic during the pandemic to support their vulnerable patients who could not attend appointments.

Commenting on the announcement of the finalists, Julie Lamberth, RCN Scotland Board chair, said: “The judges were blown away by the number and calibre of nominations we received. Narrowing the field down to the finalists being announced today was a real challenge. I am delighted that we are able to showcase the innovation and dedication of nurses and nursing support workers.

“All our finalists, no matter the final outcome, demonstrate how, day in and day out, nursing staff are going the extra mile to provide high-quality nursing care for the people of Scotland.”

Nominations were invited from nursing staff across health and social care from those working in the NHS, to GP practices, Care Homes and the third sector.

Colin Poolman, RCN Scotland director, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for some well-deserved and long overdue recognition of the excellence of nursing staff in Scotland and a great way to celebrate Nurses’ Day.

The standard of entries was exceptional and we are confident that our Nurse of the Year Awards will become an annual celebration.”