A Fife park is set to host a charity’s annual fun run - and applications are open to take part.

MND Scotland’s fun run takes place at Lochore Meadows Country Park in Lochgelly on Saturday September 7. It is open to all ages to take part and help make time count for people affected by motor neuron disease.

This rapidly progressing terminal illness, which stops signals from the brain reaching the muscles, and can cause someone to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or breathe. The 5K fun run, which will take in the old Pit Head, woodland terrain and along the shorefront of the loch, aims to gather support, increase awareness, and raise vital funds. Every penny raised will contribute to essential services for people affected by MND and power pioneering MND research.

Tickets cost £10 each for adults, £5 for children aged 5-17 years and free for children under five. Free places are provided to those with MND and a companion. MND Scotland t-shirts are also available to purchase. The event site will open at 10:00am and the race will begin at 11:00am.

Registration for the MND fun run is now open (Pic: Submitted)

Throughout the day, there will be lots of entertainment, food and drink will be available in the Willie Clarke Centre including breakfast rolls and lunches, and there will be an opportunity to meet the MND Scotland fundraising team to learn more about the charity.

The organisers say you can walk, jog, run or even dance to the finish line, and fancy dress-up is also welcomed and encouraged. Registration is available until Friday, September 6 at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/FamilyFunRun2024

This year, MND Scotland acknowledges a significant milestone: 43 years of making time count for people affected by this condition. From the living room of founders, John and Peigi Mcleod, in 1981, following John’s diagnosis at the age of 33, the charity continues their legacy by supporting hundreds of people affected across Scotland and funds vital research into treatments and a cure. This has been possible due to the contribution and dedication of local people who support MND Scotland’s cause.

MND Scotland is funded entirely by donations and grants. The charity’s patron is the Princess Royal. For more information, visit mndscotland.org.uk.