Fife pharmacies' festive opening times
But with only a handful of community pharmacists providing cover – they and their staff need holidays too – it’s important to know who will be open on the bank holidays.
Here’s a run down of those around Fife who will be open and when.
Christmas Day – GAM Stuart Ltd, St Clair Pharmacy, St Clair St, Kirkcaldy from 1pm to 3pm; Well Pharmacy, Abbeyview, Dunfermline from noon to 2pm; Morrisons, Boots, Market Street, St Andrews from 11am to 1pm.
Boxing Day – Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy from 10am to 4pm; Boots, Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy from 9am to 6pm; Leven Pharmacy, Commercial Road, Leven from 9am to 11am; Asda, Dunfermline from 10am to 4pm; Boots, Kingsgate, Dunfermline from 10am to 5pm; Boots, Lyon Square, Glenrothes from 10am to 4pm; Boots, Market Street, St Andrews from 10am to 5pm.
New Year’s Day – Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy from noon to 6pm; Asda, Dunfermline from noon to 6pm; Morrisons, St Andrews from 11am to 1pm.
January 2 – Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy from 10am to 4pm; Boots, Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy from 9am to 6pm; Morrisons, Cowdenbeath from 10am to 4pm; Leven Pharmacy, Commercial Road, Leven from 9am to 11am; Asda, Dunfermline from 10am to 4pm; Boots, Kingsgate, Dunfermline from 10am to 5pm; Boots, Lyon Square, Glenrothes from 10am to 4pm; Boots, Market Street, St Andrews from 10am to 5pm; Morrisons, St Andrews from 10am to 4pm.