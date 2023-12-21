Everyone hopes for a fun-filled festive season but sadly sometimes people succumb to illness and a visit to the pharmacist is required.

Only a handful of pharmacies are open over the festive bank holidays. Pic: Getty

But with only a handful of community pharmacists providing cover – they and their staff need holidays too – it’s important to know who will be open on the bank holidays.

Here’s a run down of those around Fife who will be open and when.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas Day – GAM Stuart Ltd, St Clair Pharmacy, St Clair St, Kirkcaldy from 1pm to 3pm; Well Pharmacy, Abbeyview, Dunfermline from noon to 2pm; Morrisons, Boots, Market Street, St Andrews from 11am to 1pm.

Boxing Day – Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy from 10am to 4pm; Boots, Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy from 9am to 6pm; Leven Pharmacy, Commercial Road, Leven from 9am to 11am; Asda, Dunfermline from 10am to 4pm; Boots, Kingsgate, Dunfermline from 10am to 5pm; Boots, Lyon Square, Glenrothes from 10am to 4pm; Boots, Market Street, St Andrews from 10am to 5pm.

New Year’s Day – Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy from noon to 6pm; Asda, Dunfermline from noon to 6pm; Morrisons, St Andrews from 11am to 1pm.