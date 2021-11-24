Fife records third highest COVID death rate in Scotland, latest data reveals

The figure for the local authority council area was only surpassed by Glasgow City which had 13 deaths related to COVID, and Falkirk with eight.

Fife recorded seven deaths as the total for Scotland broke through the 12,000 barrier, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The latest data shows a total of 94 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week November 15-21 - down 22 on the previous week.

Picture Michael Gillen

Of the latest deaths, 17 were people aged under 65, 16 were aged 65-74 and 61 were 75 or older.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

