Fife retailers warned over fines and seizures if they don’t comply with single use vape ban

Vape shops across Fife have been urged to comply with new legislation which came into effect this week.

Retailers can no longer sell or supply single-use vapes in a new UK wide ban aims to curb the significant environmental harm caused by disposable vaping products, which are often discarded as litter or thrown into non-recyclable waste.

Fife Council has urged all shops to heed to comply – or face fines and seizures of stock.

Dawn Adamson, trading standards service manager, said: “We welcome the single-use vape ban, which includes the supply of single-use vape products across Scotland. Protecting children from the harm that vaping can cause is incredibly important, and this is a vital step towards addressing the litter caused by these products.

The sale of single-use vapes was banned from June 1. (Pic: Submitted)

“This measure aims to tackle the environmental, health and fire-risk impacts of single-use vapes, and put an end to the brightly coloured and flavoured disposable vapes that can appeal to children and young people.

“Businesses are urged to ensure that they comply with the new legislation and residents encouraged to report any stores they see selling the banned vapes.”

Retailers must stop selling all single-use vapes immediately, separate and label remaining stock as ‘not for sale’ - and they face penalties for non-compliance with a £200 fixed penalty notice for the first offence and unlimited fines or up to two years in prison for repeated violations

Trading standards can also seize non-compliant products. Further guidance is on Fife Council's website www.fife.gov.uk – search for ‘single-use vape ban’ link.