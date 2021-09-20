Around 16,000 are eligible, and will shortly receive letters in the same blue envelope as all adults.

The move comes after an announcement that the age group, which was not already covered by existing advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) would be offered a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, following advice from the UK’s four Chief Medical Officers.

Appointments will begin on October 2, and each will be scheduled after 3:30pm on weekdays, or at weekends to prevent young people from having to take time out of school.

Vaccinations will also be offered at the closest available clinic to home.

The appointment letter will also include advice and guidance for parents or guardians around the process of informed consent.

Allocated appointment slots are also being extended to allow vaccinators to discuss the process of informed consent and address any questions associated with this requirement.

Drop-in clinics will also be offered for those aged 12–15 years-old, with NHS Fife working towards accommodating this age group from Wednesday, September 22.

Work is already underway to reconfigure vaccination venues for the additional requirements necessary to vaccinate those in the age group.

Dr Esther Curnock, NHS Fife’s deputy director of public health, said: “This cohort will be offered a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.”

A dedicated web page has been setup on NHS Fife website to provide more information.

