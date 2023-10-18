Fife sight loss charity to welcome community for open day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Seescape, formerly Fife Society for the Blind, will hold its open day on Thursday, October 19 at its new visual impairment hub in Glenrothes. It is an opportunity for new clients to try out support aids to help them remain independent and to learn about other services available for people affected by sight loss.
Lesley Carcary, chief executive of Seescape, said: “Seescape is here for everyone experiencing sight loss in Fife and we are always keen to welcome new people who would benefit from our services to see how we can help.
“Whether you or someone you know could benefit from Seescape’s services, we encourage you to come to the new client open day.
“From learning about the latest assistive technology and new social opportunities, or just to have a cup of tea and get some advice, we would be delighted to have you along.”
The charity’s new hub is part of an effort to modernise and expand the services offered by Seescape. The hub allows those experiencing sight loss to get information on accessible and assistive technology and provides individuals with support in combating loneliness and isolation.
The new hub is located at Unit H, Newark Road North KY7 4NT Glenrothes, UK.
Seescape has operated in the Kingdom for more than 150 years. They provide a range of support for those experiencing sight loss including advice, training, technology assistance, social groups.