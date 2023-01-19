Fife Sports and Leisure Trust will work with Kingdom Works, the employability project supported by Kingdom Housing Association, as it looks to help those seeking employment enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of getting active.

The team from Kingdom Works will also be on hand to deliver jobseeking advice and to encourage networking and participants to share their experiences.

Free weekly fitness classes are being offered at Michael Woods Leisure Centre, Glenrothes on Mondays at 1:00pm. There will be a variety of activities available, including Zumba and yoga.

Evelyn Crichton, fitness class co-ordinator said: “I’d encourage any jobseekers to come along. Experience of fitness classes is not necessary and I am confident that participants will get a real boost from getting active.

“Our experience at the trust of hosting group fitness classes is that participants get real value from the social aspect – meeting new people, sharing stories is a massive positive that people enjoy.”

Lynne Dunn, Kingdom Works manager, said the programme allowed the organisation to further its work within the community.

She said: “Over the past few months we have developed partnerships with a range of community-based organisations. This is allowing us to provide new activities in the areas where we operate to engage with the local unemployed workforce while promoting good mental health”.