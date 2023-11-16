Kirkcaldy has been named as one of Scotland’s defibrillator blackspots - with round trip walking times of around 15 minutes to the nearest device.

The figures were released as the British Heart Foundation urged communities across Scotland to apply for funding that would allow for the installation of the devices.

Kirkcaldy had the third longest round trip, based on available data on defibrillator locations from The Circuit - the national defibrillator network.

David McColgan, head of BHF Scotland, said: “Every defibrillator has the power to save a life – that’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to fully fund 220 of these life saving devices for communities. Every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest. Performing early CPR and having access to a defibrillator gives someone the best chance of survival.”

Fife Creamery is one of the local businesses that have been funding devices in the Lang Toun (Pic: Submitted)

The funding for 220 defibrillator packages has been made available to communities as part of the charity’s Community Defibrillator Fund. Communities can apply for its free defibrillator on its website: https://www.bhf.org.uk/defibfunding

The charity has said areas with greatest need will be prioritised – those with high deprivation and limited access to defibrillators.

Mr McColan added: “There simply aren’t enough defibrillators where they’re needed most, as research has shown that many communities are too far away from their nearest defibrillator. These devices make where you live safer, as cardiac arrests can happen to anyone, at any time. More communities will now have access to a defibrillator that can save lives.”

There has been an effort to increase the number of defibrillators available in the Lang Toun with a number of businesses and community groups funding devices.

Randolph Industrial Estate based Fife Creamery Ltd recently invested around £40,000 into Automated External Defibrillators, including installing devices in its 43 delivery trucks.

Graeme Simpson, managing director said: “We feel strongly that it is our duty to engage with the communities that our business touches. Sudden cardiac arrest is unfortunately all too common in Scotland, these devices can make a huge difference to the chances of survival.”