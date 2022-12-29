It is on the NHS Fife website and is aimed at people who have received a cancer diagnosis, are waiting on procedures or results, and anyone living with a cancer. diagnosis.

The hub has brought together a range of useful information which is now available to all patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information collated by NHS Fife’s cancer services includes topics such as different types of cancer, types of screenings used and prehabilitation.

NHS Fife has launched the hub for people affected by cancer

Both clinicians and patients were involved in the process, and Murdina MacDonald, lead cancer nurse, highlighted the importance of engaging with both parties.

She said: “The hub is the culmination of months of development and consultation with all of our lead cancer specialists as well as Fife patients who have lived experience of cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been reviewed and built together to put patients at the centre of the care we provide in Fife.

“It was great to be able to involve patients so they could give their perspective and share with us the information they would like to see included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, there is also detailed information about the range of services in Fife, including the single point of contact hub (SPOCH) and the rapid cancer diagnostic service.

There’s also information and useful links to organisations including the South East Scotland Cancer Network (SCAN), Maggie’s Centre and cancer specific charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms MacDonald added: “We know that for many, dealing with cancer will be a difficult and perhaps overwhelming journey, so it’s vital we have as much information in one place for them as possible.

“We’ve taken care to detail every element of a person’s cancer journey from how they’ll get to their appointment to what to expect when they get there and how best to prepare for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And having that information available online means they can access it at any time and refer back to it at any point that they need to.”