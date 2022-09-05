Fife vaccination centre moves to new base in hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new centre at Lynebank Hospital, Dunfermline, will immunise against flu and COVID-19 as well as a range of other conditions including shingles, pneumococcal as well as children’s immunisations.

The clinic had been based at Dunfermline East Church, but is now set to get a permanent home within Lynebank Hospital.

East Church has been used over the summer months and replaced the previous site within the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

Picture Michael Gillen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as providing on-site parking, the new clinic has good public transport links nearby and is wheelchair accessible.

Karen Nolan, clinical services manager, said: “With the new winter vaccination programme starting shortly, I’m pleased that we are now able to settle into new permanent home .

“It will provide real benefits, both for patients and operationally.