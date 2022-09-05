News you can trust since 1871
Fife vaccination centre moves to new base in hospital

A vaccination clinic in Fife is moving to a new site.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:01 am

The new centre at Lynebank Hospital, Dunfermline, will immunise against flu and COVID-19 as well as a range of other conditions including shingles, pneumococcal as well as children’s immunisations.

The clinic had been based at Dunfermline East Church, but is now set to get a permanent home within Lynebank Hospital.

East Church has been used over the summer months and replaced the previous site within the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

As well as providing on-site parking, the new clinic has good public transport links nearby and is wheelchair accessible.

Karen Nolan, clinical services manager, said: “With the new winter vaccination programme starting shortly, I’m pleased that we are now able to settle into new permanent home .

“It will provide real benefits, both for patients and operationally.

“Perhaps the most important benefit is that being based within the hospital will enable us to provide a range of different vaccinations from a single site.”

