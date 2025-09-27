Fife woman preparing to climb Ben Nevis after receiving life-saving heart transplant

A Fife woman who lost her mum and three brothers to the same condition she has battled for over a decade is preparing to climb Ben Nevis after receiving a life-saving heart transplant.

Sandra Williamson, 55, a former athlete and fitness trainer, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a genetic condition that claimed the lives of her close relatives. Last year, after being told she may have only weeks to live, she received a donor heart at the Scottish National Advanced Heart Failure Service (SNAHFS) at NHS Golden Jubilee in Clydebank.

Sandra said: “At the beginning it was very mild, but after about 10 years, my condition worsened significantly.

“I wouldn’t have made it to Christmas, then, a few weeks later, a heart became available. After tests confirmed it was a match, I received the transplant.

Sandra Williamson, 55, is preparing to climb Ben Nevis next year after receiving a life-saving heart transplant. (Pic: contributed)

“I’m so grateful for everything the hospital has done for me and my family.”

Sandra is sharing her story for Organ and Tissue Donation Week (September 22 – 28), a vital opportunity to raise awareness and encourage conversations around organ and tissue donation.

This year’s campaign celebrates 30 years of the NHS Organ Donor Register, and calls on everyone to make their donation decision known.

Sandra was one of 29 patients to receive a heart transplant at the Golden Jubilee University National Hospital last year.

During her recovery, Sandra took part in a walking group with fellow patients, completing up to 15 laps around the hospital to build leg strength.

In August, she completed the 20-mile Dundee Kiltwalk, raising £1150 to thank the Golden Jubilee team for saving her life and supporting her family over the years.

Sandra’s next goal is to climb Ben Nevis next year to raise awareness of organ donation and to help other patients and families who are awaiting a heart transplant at NHS Golden Jubilee.

Sandra has also become a key source of encouragement for fellow transplant recipients.

She added: “I’ve supported around five patients so far. Just two weeks after my transplant, I visited a woman on the ward who initially thought I was hospital staff and was stunned to learn I’d just had my transplant. It completely shifted her perspective.

“It’s more than just a group, it's a family. The bond between staff and patients is incredibly strong. Every time I return, it feels like I’m coming home.”

NHS Golden Jubilee provides regional and national heart and lung services for patients and health boards across NHS Scotland. Since the heart transplant service moved to the site in 2008, the team has performed an incredible 285 life-saving procedures.

Jonathan Dalzell, consultant cardiologist, said: “Transplantation is only possible due to the generosity, altruism and bravery of organ donors and their families. Every year, Organ and Tissue Donation Week helps raise awareness of how vitally important it is to make the decision to become part of the Organ Donation Register and inform families. This week also pays tribute to organ donors and families who have given this gift of life to others.”

As Organ and Tissue Donation Week raises awareness across the UK, Sandra reflects on what the week means to her.

She said: “It means everything. It educates people about what organ donation can achieve, not just for the recipient, but for their families and it’s important to remember the donors and their families too.”

Now back to full health, Sandra is preparing to return to work full-time, resume endurance training, and enjoy life with her husband Kevin and beloved cats Amber, Jade, Jasper, and Princess.