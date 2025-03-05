Fife woman’s call for more awareness of MS after survey findings revealed

A Fife woman living with a diagnosis of MS has called for better understanding of the condition that is more prevalent in Scotland than in most other parts of the world.

Amy Newton from Dairsie spoke out as a new survey published its findings.

The MS Society set out to find out how well people knew the condition, and 90% of respondents failed to demonstrate a thorough understanding despite having heard about it.

Only a small number of those who’d heard of MS were able to correctly identify whether a series of statements they were shown about it were true or false.

Amy, 47, was diagnosed with relapsing remitting MS (RRMS) 14 years ago.

As well as being co-ordinator of the MS Society’s Fife Local Group, she has developed a wearable ‘MS Kit’ to help people understand what it can be like to live with the condition.

It features arm and leg weights to simulate fatigue, ‘beer goggles’ that mimic vision issues, and thick gloves to represent reduced sensation. Medical students, politicians, school pupils, and MS Society staff have all tried performing daily tasks, such as pouring a drink, eating with a knife and fork, and buying items in a shop, while wearing the kit.

Amy said: “It’s frustrating when people around me don’t fully understand the impact my MS is having, but it also makes me feel like I’m not important enough for them to need to know about it.

“And I can feel like a fraud, because they can’t see what I’m experiencing. Even family members and people who’ve tried on my kit and have some understanding of MS don’t completely ‘get it’. Because if you look okay, it’s hard for someone else to imagine that inside your body it’s like a warzone, with pain, fatigue and all the other symptoms you’re experiencing.

“I’ve found most people have heard the name ‘multiple sclerosis’ and some will know a bit about the medical side of the condition, but it’s the personal side, and the way it affects your life, that isn’t very well understood - not even by some of the medical students who try on my kit, or doctors I spoke to when I was first diagnosed.

“They might tell you MS means your nerves aren’t functioning normally, but they won’t know that means your arm might stop working, or you could have bladder issues, or emotional problems, which then impact on personal relationships.

“If people around us had a better understanding of MS they’d be more aware of our limitations and not expect more from us than we’re actually able to give.

“And if the general public understood MS better, then when a family member or friend is diagnosed with it, or a person is diagnosed themselves, that diagnosis will be easier to manage.”

An estimated 17,406 people in Scotland live with MS - one in every 300 people - but very few Scotland respondents demonstrated a thorough understanding of the condition.

The survey respondents who said they had heard of MS were shown seven statements about the condition and asked whether each was true or false. All seven were true, but only 12% of those respondents selected that option.

Keith Park, interim director for MS Society Scotland, said: “We’re pleased the majority of survey respondents in Scotland had heard of MS, and it was encouraging to see fairly good awareness around some aspects, such as 89% knowing it’s a lifelong condition, and 82% realising it affects nerves in the brain and spine.

“But it was disappointing that only about one in 10 respondents had a more thorough understanding of MS and knew all the statements were true. We want more for our MS community.

“A lot of our work involves increasing awareness of MS. We work with our wonderful volunteers and supporters, who live with MS, and share their stories and experiences.”