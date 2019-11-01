Fifers advised to use NHS 24 ahead of roll out of new out of hours service

Fifers are being advised to talk before they walk, ahead of the roll out of the redesigned out of hours service on Monday (November 4).

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership advises that people call NHS 24 (111) first so they can be directed to the correct service.

The caller could get an advice call from a GP, nurse or paramedic, an appointment at a centre, or receive a home visit.

Out of hours care is care that is provided when your GP surgery or pharmacy is closed.

This might be for chest infections, urinary tract infections, district nurse care for someone receiving palliative care at home, a child with a high temperature that is not reducing with the medicines you have at home or a minor injury.

Dr Helen Hellewell, associate medical director, said: “We have worked closely with healthcare professionals, staff and our communities and I believe we have developed a model of care that puts safety front and centre, and that it is sustainable now and in the future for the whole of Fife. Calling 111 first, before travelling to one of the centres, will ensure you are seen by the right person and in the right place.”

Nicky Connor, director of Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership, thanked staff and community representative, adding: “I want to thank staff and the public for their patience.

“Working together with colleagues and communities to design this service together has been key to developing new rotas and ways of working so that Fife has a flexible, safe and responsive service. Our new model will ensure that we can continue to see people in the right place, at the right time and by the right professionals.”