Fifers aged 50 and over urged to get Covid and flu vaccines this winter

People aged 50 to 64 years are being urged to book an appointment to get their Covid booster and flu jag

Those aged 50 to 64 across the Kingdom can now book an appointment on the NHS Inform website making it simple to arrange a time which suits them.

Appointments can also be rescheduled online, with a national helpline available for those without internet access.

More than 870,000 people across Scotland have already come forward for their Covid-19 and flu vaccines, including healthcare staff, care home residents, over 65s and those at high risk.

Over 1.7 million vaccines have been administered and 93.9 per cent of people vaccinated so far received the flu and Covid-19 jabs at the same appointment.

Maree Todd, Public Health Minister, said: “Uptake continues to be encouraging showing the people of Scotland are keen to protect not just themselves, but their loved ones and the NHS.

"People who are vaccinated are less likely to become seriously unwell from Covid-19 or flu.

"We are working hard to ensure Scotland maintains its reputation as a leading nation for vaccine uptake – continuing the huge success of the vaccination programme since it was first rolled out in December 2020.”