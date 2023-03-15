The Food4Life Partnership will ask Fifers how best to benefit producers, consumers and the environment, with people across the Kingdom encouraged to give their views.

Everyone is invited to participate in the consultation which runs from March 20 to April 28.

You can have your say at libraries across region including Kirkcaldy Galleries, Rothes Halls Library, and venues in Buckhaven Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries, Cupar and Rosyth or online at the Food4Fife website: http://our.fife.scot/food4fife

Fifers will be asked for their opinions on how best to create a sustainable food network in the Kingdom

Jo-Anne Valentine, chair of the Food4Fife Partnership said: “The people of Fife deserve to have access to the best produce Fife, and Scotland, has to offer, whether growing it themselves, buying it directly from local producers, choosing it at a retail outlet or being served it at school.

The Food4 Fife Partnership brings together representatives from all areas of the food system to work across boundaries and disciplines to make sure their actions are connected and for the benefit of all”.

According to Councillor Jan Wincott, Fife Council spokesperson for the environment and climate change, the consultation is a chance to create stronger links between local producers and consumers.

She explained: “The aim is to enable local farmers and producers to supply their goods directly so that schools and hospitals can provide fresher, higher quality food for pupils and patients while also reducing carbon emissions from transportation.