Fifers getting their groove on for SBH

A troupe of hopeful dancers are getting ready to take to the dance floor in aid of a specialist charity.

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland’s (SBH Scotland) is hosting its second Strictly Come Prancing contest at Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel on Saturday, November 9.

Glenrothes couple Robert and Lauren Sutherland will be performing their moves together, whilst Claire McWatt from Glenrothes will be taking to the stage with Kinglassie resident Emma Thomson.

Along with six other couples, they are being put through 10 weeks of professional dance coaching, before flaunting their flamencos and showcasing their shuffles in front of Scottish TV and radio presenter and head judge, Mr Fabulous.

The star will be joined on the panel by professional dancer Ian Waite, who starred on Strictly Come Dancing, and dancers Adele Driver and Val McDonald.

The couple crowned winners will go home with the coveted Glitterball trophy.

Taking inspiration from the ever-popular BBC television programme, SBH Scotland’s Strictly Come Prancing competition distinguishes itself from similar events by opening the contest to same sex couples, encouraging inclusivity.

All proceeds from the night will go to SBH Scotland, the specialist charity that supports children, young people and families affected by lifelong disabilities spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

So far, Robert and Laura and Claire and Emma have raised over £1500 for the charity through a darts tournament and a party night.

Ellie Miles, events manager at SBH Scotland, said: “We launched our first Strictly Come Prancing event last year and it was an amazing success, with plenty of laughter, glitter and impressive dance moves. We just knew it had to make a return this year!

“All our 16 contestants are getting ready to be put through their paces with our fantastic dance coaches, who will transform even the most novice of dancers into top performers.

“Strictly Come Prancing is about having a great time and raising funds for our charity and if this year’s event is half as much fun as last year, then it’s going to be truly fantastic!

“We hope to see as many friends and family as possible on the night and encourage everyone to support their favourite couple.”

Tickets costing £700 for a table of 10 costs, or £75 per person, are available by visiting www.sbhscotland.org.uk/strictly-come-prancing.