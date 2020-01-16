Fifers set to have their say on new orthopaedic centre

Fifers are being invited to have their say on plans for a new multi-million pound orthopaedic centre in Kirkcaldy.

NHS Fife are in the process of developing design proposals for the new purpose built Elective Orthopaedic Centre, which is to be located at Victoria Hospital.

A new state-of-the-art elective orthopaedic centre is planned for completion in spring 2022. Image shows an artist's impression of what the new centre will look like. Pic: Graham Construction.

Ahead of submitting a formal planning application, NHS Fife, which submitted a proposal of application notice with Fife Council last month, will be engaging with locals to discuss the proposal.

The move has been revealed in the forthcoming NHS Fife Annual Report 2018-19.

The report said four general public drop-in sessions have been scheduled at the Staff Club in Victoria Hospital.

They will take place on Tuesday, January 28 and Tuesday, February 11 from 2-4pm and from 7-9pm on both dates.

These sessions will outline the proposed development and seek comments and initial queries from members of the public. They will also allow NHS Fife to respond to any comments and queries raised at the first two sessions.

All interested parties are welcome to attend any of the sessions outlined above.

It was announced at the end of May last year that contractor, Graham Construction, had been appointed to design and build the new centre.

The 18-month long project, to move the department out of the old tower block – it’s the last in-patient department in the old building – will be the largest capital project NHS Fife has undertaken since the new hospital wing was built in 2012.

The end result will be a state of the art facility for Fife patients in need of knee or hip replacements, or orthopaedic intervention. It will boast three operating theatres, 34 beds and an out-patient facility, and will complete by March 2022.

Welcoming the news that a contractor had been appointed, Tricia Marwick, chairman of NHS Fife, said: “The number of patients requiring orthopaedic intervention, such as hip or knee replacement, continues to rise and is one of the most common surgical procedures in the NHS. This new specialist centre will secure NHS Fife’s position as the heart of orthopaedic excellence in Scotland.”

For information about the sessions contact: Fife-UHB.FEOC@nhs.net