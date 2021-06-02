Fifers urged not to ignore symptoms in new campaign on lung cancer

It has highlighted the importance of getting checked out as a national Detect Cancer Early campaign gets underway.

Those aged over 40 who have a new or different persistent cough, or unusual breathlessness, for three weeks or more are being urged to not let lung cancer ‘settle in’, by contacting their GP practice - without delay.

Lung cancer is the most common cancer in Scotland, with around 5,500 new cases diagnosed every year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lung cancer

The Scottish Government campaign has been developed in response to Public Health Scotland data that shows around 25 per cent fewer lung cancers are being diagnosed now compared to pre-COVID-19.

This, coupled with the fear of a potential cancer diagnosis continues to stop people acting early, when there are more treatment options available and the chance of survival is higher.

Dr Christopher, medical director, for NHS Fife said the sooner lung cancer is found, the easier it is to treat.”

He added: “Diagnosing and treating cancer is a priority for the NHS, and this vital campaign drives home the importance of acting early if you have possible symptoms.

“GP practices are working differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with initial appointments carried out over the telephone or by video. Measures are in place to ensure your safety if a face-to-face appointment is needed for further examination or tests.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "More people are surviving cancer than ever before, but we know that fear of cancer is putting people off getting checked or attending screening, when invited.

“Don’t ignore early cancer signs and symptoms, and certainly don’t delay getting checked. NHS Scotland remains open during COVID-19 and your GP practice is still there for you – getting checked early is a hugely important step in finding out if you, or your loved one, needs urgent medical help.

"While it’s probably nothing to worry about, a quicker diagnosis can mean less worry. If cancer is confirmed, more treatment options are available if it’s found early.”

For more information, visit getcheckedearly.org

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.