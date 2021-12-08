Fifers urged to join conversation and give feedback on local health services
NHS Fife has launched its new ‘Community Conversation Survey’, and is encouraging Fifers to join the conversation and to give their feedback on local health services.
The survey aims start a conversation with individuals, community groups, partners, and stakeholders in Fife to gauge the opinions of local people on how it can support their future health and wellbeing.
Read More
The results of the survey will be used to create a foundation to support the ongoing development of NHS Fife Health and Wellbeing Strategy.
Paper copies or translated versions of the survey are available by emailing: [email protected]; or by calling: 01592 729130.
Paper copies with return envelopes will also be available to collect from main hospital receptions and vaccination venues, as well copies with reply-paid envelopes in public libraries.
The online survey will remain open until midnight Sunday, December 19, 2021, with the deadline of paper copies extended to Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
Find out more at: www.nhsfife.org/conversation.