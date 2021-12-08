The survey aims start a conversation with individuals, community groups, partners, and stakeholders in Fife to gauge the opinions of local people on how it can support their future health and wellbeing.

The results of the survey will be used to create a foundation to support the ongoing development of NHS Fife Health and Wellbeing Strategy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Fife is urging Fife residents to take part in the conversation about their health and wellbeing.

Paper copies or translated versions of the survey are available by emailing: [email protected]; or by calling: 01592 729130.

Paper copies with return envelopes will also be available to collect from main hospital receptions and vaccination venues, as well copies with reply-paid envelopes in public libraries.

The online survey will remain open until midnight Sunday, December 19, 2021, with the deadline of paper copies extended to Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Find out more at: www.nhsfife.org/conversation.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.