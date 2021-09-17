Fifers urged to join TV stars and Stand Up To Cancer in Channel4 fundraiser

A stellar line-up of celebrities, including Nick Grimshaw, Adam Hills, Charlene White, Joel Dommett, Robert Rinder, Ade Adepitan and Gizzi Erskine, have joined forces to launch the joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

In a moving film, they can be seen speaking candidly about the impact cancer has had on their lives, revealing personal stories of close friends and family that have been affected.

Spurred on by their experiences, they are calling on everyone to make a stand against the disease by raising money to accelerate life-saving research. Fundraising ideas include getting sponsored to stand up all day, or for as long as people can, on Friday October 15. Or supporters can choose how and when they take on the standing up challenge.

Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser is next month

In Scotland, around 32,400 people are diagnosed with cancer every year.* Stand Up To Cancer helps to take breakthroughs from the lab and transform them into new treatments that could make a real difference to people with cancer in Scotland and across the UK.

On his support for the campaign, TV and radio presenter Nick Grimshaw, whose father died of bladder cancer in 2016, said: “I’m standing up to cancer because it’s something that’s very close to me and to my family. Losing my dad was incredibly painful and I want to be part of the fight to beat this disease. Researchers are leading the way, constantly developing new ways to beat cancer, but they can’t do this vital work without our support. By standing up together, we can all make a real difference in this fight.”

Adam Hills, presenter of Channel 4’s The Last Leg, said: “I’m standing up to cancer for my dad who dealt with cancer for so much of his life - first stomach cancer, then leukaemia.

"I’m standing up for him and for all the people going through cancer who share their stories with bravery, with humility, with courage. Scientists are making huge strides in this battle and by raising crucial funds we can all fight against cancer.”

Charlene White, TV presenter and Loose Women panellist, said: “I lost my mum in my early twenties from bowel cancer. I remember the moment she told me she had cancer when we were stood in our kitchen, making Sunday dinner.

"Soon, my new normal became doing homework on her hospital bed with my brother and sister. Despite it all, mum tried her best to push through the pain and be the best mum to us that she could possibly be. “

Criminal barrister and TV personality, Robert Rinder, underlined the need for increased funding so that the “brightest and best minds” can work together to beat cancer.

Sign up to stand up all day on October 15 and get a free fundraising kit at su2c.org.uk/standing-up

