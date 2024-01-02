People around Fife are being urged to “say what they really mean” and have open conversations about mental health.

See Me, Scotland’s programme to end mental health stigma and discrimination, is urging everyone to start this with Time to Talk Day, on Thursday, February 1.

Time to Talk Day is the UK’s biggest conversation on mental health stigma, helping to break down barriers and reduce the stigma which prevents so many from asking for help when they need it.

The programme is asking Scots to get thinking about how they can start a conversation about mental health stigma – particularly in workplaces, schools, colleges, communities and with friends and family ahead of the day of awareness

People across Fife are invited to say what they really mean when asked how they are, and have an open conversation about mental health. (Pic: Submitted)

See Me director Wendy Halliday said: “Time to Talk Day provides an ideal chance to ask someone how they are, and encourage them to really say how they feel. By talking about mental health, we can challenge attitudes and outdated views – reducing stigma and creating supportive communities where talking about mental health can feel empowering.”

Last year, there was a mix of online and in-person events and activities across the country, to get as many people as possible talking about mental health, and is why See Me is hoping this year is an even bigger success. Resources and activity packs are available now from the See Me website to help you start planning how you’ll mark Time to Talk Day 2024. Find out more at seemescotland.org.