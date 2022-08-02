Fifers urged to tell loved ones of their organ donor choices

NHS Fife is supporting the call to encourage more people to record their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register - and tell their loved ones.
It says doing that will make it easier to ensure your wishes are honoured.
Everyone aged 16 or over has a choice – to be an organ and tissue donor, or to opt out.
If you choose to do nothing, it will be assumed you agree to donate certain organs and tissue for transplantation, unless you are in a group for whom the opt out system doesn’t apply, or if donation would be against your views.
NHS Fife said only one per cent of people will die in a way that makes organ donation possible, which is usually in a hospital intensive care unit.