Fife Health Charity has made two separate donations to help bring the state-of-the-art facility at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital to fruition.

The charity awarded its largest-ever grant of £618,000 to integrate audio visual technology within the treatment centre’s surgical theatres. The equipment allows staff at the hospital to visualise surgery and improves training and development opportunities at the multi-million pound facility.

A further £120,000 was awarded to improve the patient experience through environmental enhancements, such as decorative additions to inpatient rooms and theatres. The centre also boasts extensive outdoor enhancements including interactive displays for children and landscaping of the centre’s grounds.

The new orthopaedic National Treatment Centre – the largest capital project undertaken by NHS Fife since the opening of the new wing of the Victoria Hospital in 2012.

Outgoing chair, the Rt Hon Tricia Marwick, said: “This innovative facility will deliver high quality care for patients in Fife, bring teaching excellence, and provide a positive environment for the benefit of patients and staff in the years and decades ahead.

“From audio visual integration for surgical theatres to incorporate new technologies, to enhancing indoor and outdoor environments, funding by the charity for this exciting new facility will help to establish and maintain Fife orthopaedics as a centre for excellence that puts the wellbeing of patients and staff at its heart.”

The £33 million project started construction two years ago and has been designed to provide outpatient, inpatient and short-stay ward areas, plus a three-theatre surgical complex.