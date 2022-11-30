Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has launched the Take the Opportunity campaign to give Fifers the opportunity to gain core lifeguard skills via a fully funded National Pool Lifeguard Qualification (NPLQ) course.

A total of 40 people are being given the opportunity to enter the workplace via the campaign which welcomes individuals from a range of backgrounds, such as school leavers, those returning to work after a break or interested in a career change.

Scott Urquhart, head of operations for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust said: “We have worked hard to recruit staff to our aquatics team but have become aware that the cost of completing the NPLQ qualification can be a barrier for some, we also felt that our search needed to be widened – working with partners, we have been able to design the ‘Take the Opportunity’ initiative.

“This week, we will be shortlisting candidates who will begin their career as fully-qualified lifeguards. Not only is this a positive initiative for local employment, but it will help the trust maintain its very successful Learn to Swim programme and continue to offer the range of aquatic sessions we offer to local communities.”

The campaign comes as Scotland experiences a national shortage of lifeguards in the sports and leisure industry. The trust’s proactive initiative comes following engagement with Skills Development Scotland, Fife College and Fife Council.