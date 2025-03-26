Final days for North East Fife residents to have their say on Minor Injury Unit closure plans

North East Fife residents are being thanked for taking the time to participate in a consultation about proposals to reconfigure minor injuries care units.

Members of the local community have been encouraged to take part in an online survey which outlines the clinically preferred option being considered to ensure the long-term sustainability of minor injuries provision locally.

And Fife Health and Social Care Partnership are reminding anyone who has not yet completed the survey there is still time to do so with the deadline Sunday, March 30.

To date, over 800 responses have been received to the survey online and a public meeting was held with members of the Royal Burgh of Cupar and District Community Council on Tuesday night.

The proposal is to close the Minor Injury Unit at the Adamson Hospital in Cupar and relocate services to St Andrews. (Pic: Dave Scott)

An online meeting is also planned for Thursday, March 27 from 6pm until 7pm, and another meeting planned with St Andrews Community Council.

The community council meeting provided Fife Health and Social Care Partnership and NHS Fife the opportunity to engage with the community council on the proposal, gather feedback and address and questions or concerns they may have had.

The clinically preferred model chosen from the options appraisal process would see the Minor Injuries services currently delivered at Adamson Hospital in Cupar relocated into one single Minor Injury Unit based at St Andrews Community Hospital.

The recommendation was guided by medical research, expert clinical opinion and best practice guidelines to ensure decisions are made in the best interests of patient care, and sustainable service provision.

Lisa Cooper, head of primary and preventative care for Fife HSCP, thanked everyone who has participated so far.

She said: “We have had a huge response to the consultation and would like to thank people in Cupar and our neighbouring communities for their ongoing engagement.

“This process has allowed us to outline the rationale for the proposals and capture feedback on what the clinically preferred model might mean for people in the community.

“It has also given us the chance to emphasise that Adamson Hospital remains a key hub for healthcare, offering a wide range of services tailored to the needs of our local population.

“In response to topics and questions raised through the consultation, we have developed frequently asked questions which can be found online.

“After the period of public consultation closes, a final report outlining the clinically led options appraisal and community engagement and feedback will be taken through the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership governance committees for scrutiny before being taken to the Integration Joint Board (IJB) for final decision.

“Thank you again to everyone who has taken part - your participation and feedback helps us shape safe and sustainable healthcare services now and for the future.”

Anyone who wishes to participate in the survey should do so by Sunday, March 30 here.

If you would like the survey in a different format, or help to complete it, please contact [email protected] or at the following address Participation & Engagement Team, 6th Floor, Fife House, North Street, Glenrothes KY7 5LT

Frequently Asked Questions can be found at www.fifehealthandsocialcare.org/NEFfaqs

For more information about the online meeting, please email [email protected]