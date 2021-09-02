Five Fifers trek 50 miles to support people facing mental health issues

Chris Caven, along with four mates, wanted to challenge themselves, to raise funds for a very worthy charity, and to do it in honour of friends no longer here as a result of mental health issues.

The five lads decided that a charity walk from Edinburgh to Glasgow was just the thing. It was a challenge right enough and at the same time they hoped it would raise a decent amount of funding for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

And what a challenge it turned out to be. The weather broke as they started walking and it literally tipped it down between Edinburgh and Glasgow all through the night.

Chris and his mates trekked from Edinburgh to Glasgow to raise funds for SAMH

It was a 15 hour walk and they didn’t make it entirely unscathed, but limping into Glasgow, all five intrepid walkers were amazed to find that they had managed to raise £2,500.

Chris told the Gazette: “After my own situation, I know there needs to be more help and awareness for mental health in Scotland.

"I chose SAMH as its a well known mental health charity. The work they do is great and for every penny we’ve raised if it can help someone suffering that’s great.

SAMH were the recipients of the £2,500 Chris and his mates raised.

The challenge was a 50 mile walk that started at Tynecastle Stadium to Ibrox Stadium. The route was chosen as three of the boys support Hearts while the remaining two are Rangers fans.

Chris continued: “We set off at 8:00pm and arrived at Ibrox around 11.30am the next morning. It was the toughest thing me and the lads have ever done mentally and physically - blood sweat and tears from us all – quite literally!

"We all had to push each other to the finish, blistered and bruised we may have been, but we got there eventually. “We managed to raise £2500 for SAMH via my JustGiving page: (https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-caven). We need to encourage more young males to speak about mental health. We’ve lost some mates close to home in the last few years due to it.”The walkers were: Chris Caven, Ryan Smith, Craig Black all from Glenrothes, Darren Smith of Dunfermline and Jamie Crilly of Stonehouse in Lanarkshire.

