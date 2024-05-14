Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. For many of us, mental health often takes second place to our physical wellbeing, but this year’s event aims to highlight how movement and mind complement one another.

The University of Dundee’s School of Health Sciences has arranged a walk at its Kirkcaldy campus to get everyone moving and to think more about their own mental health.

The university is home to several experts on the subject. Dr Mike Ramsay and Paul Smith have come together to provide some simple tips that we can all strive to incorporate into our daily routines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1: Movement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mental Health Awareness Week aims to highlight how movement and mind complement one another (Pic: chezbeate/pixabay)

Ssaid Paul. “Movement doesn’t necessarily have to be a workout in the gym, playing a sport or going for a run. Just getting up and moving around has so many benefits. Even a gentle walk can change our mood dramatically.

“We are blessed to have so many places to get out and about – beaches and coastal walks throughout Fife and Tayside, the Lomond Hills, promenades at Kirkcaldy, Broughty Ferry and Leven – which are easily accessed and open to all.”

2: Self Compassion

Focusing on the things that make us stronger, happier individuals.

The University of Dundee’s School of Health Sciences' Kirkcaldy campus (Pic: Submitted)

“Being in the present - or mindfulness - helps us to build resilience and can be an outlet to relieve stress,” said Mike. “Finding ‘me time’ in a busy lifestyle is vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Learning to relax or to mindfully make time for yourself assists with relieving stress, helps to promote better sleep and can help reframe our thinking onto positive things.

“Try to do more nourishing activities,” added Paul. “These are actions which give us pleasure, boost our energy and improve our mood. Continue or consider restarting hobbies, go out with a friend, or finish a task you have avoided doing. Write down five things that are important to you. Is there anything on that list that surprises you?”

3: Connect

While society is becoming increasingly digitised, that and the pandemic has served to highlight the importance of our personal relationships.

“Being connected socially is generally associated with good mental wellbeing,” says Mike. “Coming together with others gives us a feeling of self-affirmation and while it makes us feel good, it makes those around us feel good too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4: Cut back on social media

Reaching for our phones and tablets is a reflex for many of us, with social media platforms often our first port of call - but doing so exposes us to content that can be potentially damaging for our mental health.

Paul said: “Much of social media is aspirational and can induce feelings of inadequacy or failure. It can also promote insecurities about our lifestyle, or way we look.

“Social media does have many positives – it allows us to easily keep in touch with our peers and wider community – but limiting our exposure also protects us from the nastier side of these platforms, which can negatively impact our mental wellbeing.

5: Eat well

“Eating a healthy diet – including avoiding too much alcohol and caffeine - boosts our sense of wellbeing in every way,” said Mike. “This increases physical wellbeing which assists with de-stressing and mental wellness. Thinking about five-a-day fruit and veg dietary intake and limiting alcohol to 14 units a week can all really help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A good rule is to look at the list of ingredients of the food you buy,” added Paul. “If you can’t pronounce the ingredient, it’s probably processed or something that won’t be good for either your body or your brain.