Forth Valley COVID vaccine booking plan hits target five weeks ahead of schedule

The process of booking-in all over 18s in NHS Forth Valley will be completed by Sunday June 27 - five weeks ahead of the target date of July 31.

Letters are going out to those 18-29 year olds who didn’t sign up to the self-registration portal.

Anyone who hasn’t yet received their blue envelope can check their appointment details online.

It allows people to reschedule their vaccine if the timing is unsuitable and means those who have recently changed address can arrange to get their first dose at a more convenient location.

Jillian Taylor, NHS Forth Valley’s operational lead for the vaccination programme, said: “We continue to make excellent progress in getting all adults in Forth Valley vaccinated.

“It’s so important that everyone comes forward for both doses of their vaccine when invited to give themselves the maximum protection from Covid-19.

“Getting vaccinated along with following restrictions is our best way out of the pandemic.”

Humza Yousaf Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care welcomed the news.

He said: “I am delighted that we are on the brink of reaching the major milestone of having scheduled first doses for all adults, five weeks ahead of schedule.

He added: “I want to stress how important it is that everyone takes up their offer of a vaccine when they get it.

“The emergence of the Delta variant shows we cannot be complacent.”

