Free lunch scheme for families set to return this summer

Fife Council will be running its successful Cafe Inc again this summer, providing free lunches across Fife during the upcoming school holidays.

The free lunch scheme served up an amazing 7,150 meals during the Easter holidays and is set to expand across Fife this summer. The drop in service will run at various venues to provide a free midday meal for children, young people and families.

Councillor Judy Hamilton , Convenor of the Community and Housing Services Committee, said: “We provide free school meals during term time for over 9,000 pupils across Fife. But we know that there’s a lot of pressure on all families during the school holidays. For some of those families to provide an extra meal at home for a child or a number of siblings creates a breaking point, where school holidays are dreaded. Foodbank referrals are increased as families are stretched to the limit. Last year, it is estimated that Foodbanks gave out almost half a million food parcels in Scotland.”

There will no need to book or register for lunches with Cafe Inc and the scheme will be available in a number of schools and community facilities.

A mix of hot lunches and packed lunches will be delivered at a selection of schools in all seven committee areas of Fife alongside the usual community based activity, which is run by local community development teams. Families will be able to enjoy activity programmes as well as being provided with their lunch.

Cllr Hamilton concluded: “It’s a very sad fact that during school holidays many children in Fife go hungry. We don’t think this is acceptable for any of our children and as part of our drive towards a Fairer Fife we are fighting this head on. Cafe Inc is open to all, it gives children and families a chance to meet up with friends and enjoy a bite to eat in some good company. I’d urge anyone to come along and enjoy a family lunch with some friendly chat and fun this summer.“

It is recommended children under 10 are accompanied by an adult

Venues and times:

Kirkcaldy

Lunches are available at St Marie’s RC, Valley, Fair Isle, Kirkcaldy North, Kirkcaldy West and Burntisland Primary Schools, Monday to Friday 11.45 to 1pm.

Also on a Wed, Thurs, Fri each week during the holidays, lunches will be available at Hayfield Community Centre.

Glenrothes

Lunches are available at Glenwood High School and St Paul’s RC, Leslie & Carleton Primary Schools, Monday to Friday 11.45 to 1pm.

Levenmouth

Lunches are available at the following primary schools – Aberhill, Buckhaven, East Wemyss & Methilhill.Primary Schools, Monday to Friday 11.45 to 1pm.

North East Fife

Lunches are available at Castlehill & St Monans Primary Schools, Monday to Friday 11.45 to 1pm.

Also Monday to Friday 11.45 to 1pm at:

Waid Campus - 8 - 19 July, 29 July - 2 August, 12 - 16 August

Madras College (Kilrymount Building) - 22 July - 16 August

Newburgh Tayside Institute - Tuesday - Thursday 16 July - 8 August

Tayport Primary School - Tuesday & Wednesday 9 July - 31 July

Leuchars Community Centre - Monday, Thursday & Friday 8 July - 2 August