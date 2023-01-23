Free meditation classes offered by Kirkcaldy wellbeing centre

The Centre for Positive Change, based at Mitchelston Drive in the town’s Mitchelston Industrial Estate, started the classes in October 2022.

This week, it announced they were continuing throughout 2023. Due to popular demand, it is offering a second free weekly class from February.

Scott Hutchison-McDade, founder, said: “From the very first day we started sharing the art of self-care, we have worked hard to give back as much as possible, from a 27-mile charity walk from Dysart to North Queensferry raising funds for fife charities, to five months of complementary online classes during the first lockdown.

Scott Hutchison-McDade, founder, of the Centre for Positive Change in Kirkcaldy

“It is a challenging time currently, with the cost-of-living crisis adding extra stress and anxiety for many.”

Anyone looking to try this class, can attend on Thursday at 5:00pm - booking required via the organisation’s website.

