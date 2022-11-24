Asher McGarrity was diagnosed with CDKL5 deficiency disorder at 11-weeks old. The condition affects the body’s ability to produce a protein that is essential for brain development. This has seen his early life plagued with seizures and spasms.

Now, his parents, Ruth and Lee McGarrity, will host a fundraiser at CISWO, Glenrothes on Saturday (November 26) to continue his alternative therapies and physio.

The event will have both a kids’ and an adults' disco. There will be prizes to be won, including a tour of Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium, and beauty and meal vouchers. There will also be visits from Marshall from Paw Patrol and SpongeBob Squarepants.

Asher's parents are hoping to raise money to continue his treatment

Ruth said: “Local businesses have been so generous with donating prizes and I couldn’t have done any of this without my friend Suzie McCloud who has really taken me under her wing when it comes to fundraising.”

The fundraiser is the next step on a long road towards managing Asher’s condition.

Asher’s seizures began when he was four weeks old and proved difficult to diagnose. Doctors initially thought the seizures were epilepsy related and then reflux. However, despite treatment, his condition did not improve, before his epilepsy consultant witnessed a seizure during a routine hip scan.

Ruth explained: “She started the ball rolling and we got sent to the Sick Kids in Edinburgh, where we got MRI and EEG scans. Having confirmed the epilepsy diagnosis, they started the blood work for genetic testing."

Following his diagnosis, Asher was put on medication to reduce his seizures. Ruth also began giving him CBD oil which she said played a part in his long seizure-free period.

She said: “A couple of weeks after starting CBD oil, he had nine days without a seizure which was the longest he had gone.”

Doors will open at 7:00pm. Tickets cost £10 for adults and entry is free for children. They are available here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ashers-army-fundraiser-tickets-430456415727 or you can pay at the door.