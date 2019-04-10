Get your prescription before the Easter Holiday weekend

NHS 24 is reminding people to check their repeat prescription ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.

Easter falls between Friday, April 19, and Monday, April 22, and many GP surgeries may be closed during this period.

Encouraging people to Be Health-Wise this Easter, NHS 24’s Head of Pharmacy, John McAnaw said: “Don’t leave it to the last minute to order and pick up a repeat prescription if you need it. Check what you have first, and order only what you need remembering to collect it in plenty of time.”

To find your nearest pharmacy visit Scotland’s Service Directory at www.nhsinform.scot.