Glenrothes charity group raises £60,000 in just four years

A group of volunteer fundraisers from Glenrothes are celebrating after smashing through their target of raising £60,000 in just four years.

The group, which raises vital funds throughout the year for the Marie Curie charity, were at the Tipsy Nipper restaurant at Glenrothes airfield for a celebration after they managed to secure the final £900 required to reach their ambitious target.

“It’s a been a phenomenal effort by every single one of the volunteers and a fantastic achievement to reach £60,000,” Janet Henry from the Glenrothes and Area Fundraising Group for Marie Curie said.

“Most incredible of all is the fact that since the end of January this year we have raised over £10,000 which we can’t quite believe.

“But that’s only possible due to the generosity of the public, without their donations none of this would have been possible.”

As an added surprise for the Glenrothes group, Mark Winton, UK co-ordinator for Marie Curie, made the journey from London to present the team with a special certificate in recognition of their achievement.