Glenrothes couple aim to complete biggest challenge yet in memory of dad

A Glenrothes couple are walking the entire 55 miles of the Fife Pilgrim Way on Sunday in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity.

Julie Wishart and her husband Paul are walking in memory of her dad David Dow who died in September of last year at the age of 69 after a 10-month battle with brain cancer.

The couple had originally planned to take part in the 26-miles Mighty Hike in Edinburgh, but were unable to get a place so decided to take on an even bigger challenge and chose Sunday as it would have been David’s birthday.

Julie and Paul will set off from Culross at around 5am and believe when they cross the finish line in St Andrew’s they will be the first to complete the Fife Pilgrim Way in one day.

Julie, who works at Fife College, said: “We aren’t exactly couch potatoes we are actually kinda fitness freaks and work out five times a week, but this will still be our biggest test to date.

“We did the Twilight Walk for the Brain Tumour Charity in Dunfermline last year with our four daughters, the Extreme Stomp for SAMH at Murrayfield and a 10-mile walk for Maggie’s, but decided we wanted a bigger challenge.

“When our plans for the Mighty Hike fell though, I hit upon the idea of doing the Fife Pilgrim Way in one day, which as far as I can tell has never been done before.

“Doing it on Dad’s birthday will be particularly poignant, I know if he was here he’d be questioning what we are doing, but brain cancer is the biggest cancer killer of children and under 40s, but receives very little Government funding so it is such a worthy cause to raise funds and awareness for.”

To support the couple visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-wishart3.