Glenrothes' Friendship Cabin volunteers set off to Edinburgh to help homeless

​​The members of The Friendship Cabin in Glenrothes endorsed the ethos of the organisation to help those in need in the community irrespective of their location, when a dedicated group journeyed to Edinburgh to give help to the homeless living on the capital’s streets.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Setting off from Woodside on Friday evening, they went armed with soup, hot water urns to make hot drinks on location, individual packs of food, cosmetic and toiletry items, some clothing and even dog food for some of the homeless who have a companion pet that needs food just the same as their owner does.

Even with the temperatures well below freezing at the time of the visit, it was shocking to see the number of people living on the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were plenty of takers from those in need, as hot soup and bags of food were handed out while volunteers moved from street to street. Unfortunately the group said there is always a need for more food than that which is available, and what was taken down to Edinburgh from Glenrothes was distributed as far as possible and to as many as volunteers could reach.

Some of the Friendship Cabin's volunteers travelled to Edinburgh to help the homeless

When the idea was originally discussed, a number of organisations were approached and The Friendship Cabin would like to offer their sincerest thanks to John and Leaanne from Eazy coach hire for providing the transport to Edinburgh, and to Shiralee from Sherry Creations for providing packs of food completely free of charge.

They also want to pay thanks to many of the Friendship Cabin members who dug deep and contributed items which made the exercise a worthwhile one and to view the looks of surprise and delight from those on the streets gave a lot of satisfaction. Importantly, it gave those living on the streets the knowledge that they have not been totally forgotten.