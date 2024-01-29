Jenny Gilruth MSP presents a cheque for £210 to centre manager Yvonne Crombie

​Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth met with Collydean Community Centre manager, Yvonne Crombie, to present a cheque for £210 - donated from recent fundraising efforts.

For her annual fundraiser in November 2023, Jenny and her constituency team walked virtually, ran and cycled the distance from Glenrothes to its twin town - Böblingen in Germany – totalling a remarkable combined 836 miles.

Jenny chose Collydean Community Centre as the recipient of the funding in memory of the late Rose Duncan, who worked tirelessly for the organisation as its former manager and a community champion for Collydean.

Commenting on the efforts, Jenny Gilruth MSP said: “I was proud to fundraise for Collydean Community Centre this year - a wonderful organisation within Glenrothes, and one close to the heart of the late Rose Duncan.

“Yvonne and the team at Collydean carry out brilliant work to support local residents and I was honoured to present the Centre with a cheque of £210 in the memory of Rose.

“In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, with energy bills rising and food costs going up, community centres are often a lifeline for many constituents. I hope our fundraising efforts this year will go some way to helping support the vital work at Collydean community centre."

Collydean Community Centre Manager, Yvonne Crombie, also said: “The Collydean Community Centre are delighted that Jenny Gilruth and her team carried out this fundraiser event in memory of the much loved and missed Rose Duncan, our former Manager of the Centre.“Funding is always an issue for small community centres, who can’t always access the larger funding schemes that are out there, so we appreciate this act of kindness.“The funding will go towards repairing our current leaking roof, which will ensure we can continue to serve our community.”