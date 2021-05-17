Since taking over the health centre, owner Bernie Brown and her team, have scooped over 20 awards for their outstanding wor.

The pharmacy is only one of only six in the UK rated as excellent by the General Pharmaceutical Council.

Bernie said: “Last month marked an incredibly exciting occasion as we welcomed our third 24 hour NHS prescription collection robot, affectionately named Mr Mac.

Cadham Pharmacy's new robot 'Mr Mac'.

"Our ribbon-cutting ceremony was a huge success, and there were so many important people there to help bring our opening to life.

“The cutting of the ribbon marked a special moment, allowing us to cut waiting times so that we can allocate even more time to face-to-face patient consultations, as well as making healthcare accessible to all.”

The robot, which has been affectionately named ‘Mr Mac’ after the gentleman who owned and ran the pharmacy before current owner Bernie took over nine years ago.

It also stands for Medicines and Care, Medicines and Compassion, and Medicines and Convenience.

Added Bernie: “The pharmacy’s 24 hour prescription collection robots represent our commitment to offering our patients high quality healthcare, whenever they need it.

"Throughout lockdown and beyond, we have recognised that the healthcare needs of our local community are constantly changing.

"Improving our services through technologies such as this ensures that we can make our patients lives easier, whilst spending more time doing what we do best – helping them face-to-face.”

