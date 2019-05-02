Gruelling race in memory of little Megan

A Kirkcaldy group is taking on a gruelling endurance battle to raise funds in the name of a young Fife girl who lost her life to cancer.

Megan Clarkson died on January 2, after battling a rare form of lung cancer. She would have turned three on January 27.

Megan Clarkson

Now a team of four will tackle a 10-mile endurance event, which will see contenders each carrying a 35lb bergen rucksack on their back as they make their way across different terrains.

The event is based on part of the training undertaken by the Parachute Regiment’s P Company.

Members of the Kirkcaldy Wizards running club, Mark Buchan, Jimmy Mcintyre, Dave Morton, and James Stewart, will all travel to Colchester in England to raise money in Megan’s name.

Megan’s mum Kelly previously told the Press how she had been inspired to help some of the charities that supported Megan through her journey.

The money raised by the group will go to the Children’s Ward of the Victoria Hospital, along with Ronald McDonald House in Glasgow, and the Teapot Trust in Edinburgh.

Mark Buchan, who coaches football at Balwearie High School, said he was inspired to take up the challenge after hearing about Megan.

“I heard about it at the running club, and had been planning to do the bergen run, so I thought it’d be nice to do something for charity, and when I mentioned it to the lads they were all up for it.

“I’ve been working with kids since I was 16 years-old, and seeing them enjoying themselves makes me happy, so to hear about Megan it just got me thinking that it’d be good to do something to help these kids that are going through a difficult time, and the parents too.

“Jimmy asked me if I wanted to do it – he must have heard me say I was looking for a challenge. We’re going to be jumping over obstacles and through things and crossing streams with the back pack on.

“We’ve had so many donations already, it’s just incredible.

“I can’t believe how much they’ve got involved.”

The group will take on the Parras10 challenge on May 18.

To donate to the cause, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kelly-clarkson

