HC-One becomes first care home provider to achieve national gold standard for Nursing Preceptorship

HC-One has become the first care home provider to achieve the National Preceptorship Interim Quality Mark Award for meeting the ‘Gold Standard’ criteria six months after its Nursing Preceptorship Programme launched. The care provider was awarded with the prestigious title last month after meeting the National Preceptorship Framework Gold Standard criteria on their programme.

HC-One showed a strong effort to create a “competent, confident, and committed” Nursing workforce that can learn, reflect, and develop. HC-One launched its ‘Nursing Preceptorship Programme’ in September 2023, designed to develop and support new members of the Nursing community, while also aiming to boost the recruitment and retention of Nurses during sector-wide shortages.

The concept of preceptorship has been described as more important than ever, and the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) – which regulates Nurses and Nursing Associates in the UK – advocates a period of Preceptorship for newly-qualified Nurses and those registering in the UK for the first time.

HC-One celebrates after achieving the Preceptorship Nursing Programme gold standard

HC-One’s Gold Standard Preceptorship Programme was designed by the Senior Nursing Team, in line with the NMC's Principles of Preceptorship, the NHS Gold Standard Framework for Preceptorship and Scotland’s Flying Start Programme.

Six months after the Nursing Preceptorship Programme was launched, it has already supported c.120 Preceptors at HC-One through their workshop which has produced c.60 Preceptees. HC-One will continue to roll out the Nursing Preceptorship Programme, with four jobs available across Scotland and three across England.

HC-One’s Preceptors include experienced Nurses working in care homes and regional teams, who have enjoyed the chance to work closely with and guide Preceptees in their career journey. The Preceptorship Programme takes an individualised approach to support each Preceptee and there is no set timeline.

However, HC-One expect most newly qualified and newly registered Nurses and Nursing Associates to complete their preceptorship within six to 12-months. Preceptees work through an Individual Learning Plan with their Preceptor to develop skills, confidence, and their practice.

Before becoming a Nurse in charge of a shift, Preceptees work with their Preceptor to sign off on clinical and leadership competencies. HC-One has a robust support network of experienced Nurses, including an on-call system where a more Senior Nurse is available 24/7 to offer advice or support to new Nurses on shift.

After the Preceptorship, Nurses continue to be supported by HC-One’s award-winning Learning and Development team. The Preceptorship Programme has helped HC-One open new talent pools, grow their own Nurses, and improve recruitment and retention in their nursing community.

This has been supported by newly qualified Nurses having the chance to benefit from competitive starting salaries, and a range of career pathways. Sharon Burlace, Head of Nursing at HC-One, revealed how important the Nursing Preceptorship programme is to the care provider.

HC-One is currently hiring three Newly Qualified Nurses across the UK, with two vacancies available at HC-One Scotland’s Balfarg Care Home and Woodside Court Care Home in Fife. To see HC-One’s latest Newly Qualified Nurses vacancies via the Nursing Preceptorship Programme, visit our website here.

Sharon Burlace, Head of Nursing at HC-One, said:

“We’re extremely proud to be the first care home provider to be awarded the National Preceptorship Interim Quality Mark. This is testament to the commitment for excellent Preceptorship from our Nurses, regional and operations teams, who have supported and encouraged the development and progress of our Preceptorship Programme from the start, just six months ago.

“Preceptorship has been described in recent Nursing press as more important than ever to ensure a variety of Nurses at all levels are supported and encouraged to develop their confidence and competence. We’ve already supported 120 Nurses in the organisation through our workshop to become Preceptors.”

Desiree Cox, National Preceptorship Programme Lead at NHS England, said:

