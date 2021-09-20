Head shave for four generations of Fife family to raise funds for Maggie's Fife

Rhona Christie (68) – Great Grandma, Sharon Thomson (52) - Grandmother, Shona Thomson (26) – Mum and Sophie Fairfull-Thomson (8) - Great Granddaughter are all about to lose their locks.

Rhona is undergoing cancer treatment while her husband is also receiving treatment in addition to her niece.

Some of the family who are 'Braving the Shave'

It is through her niece who at age 46 has been diagnosed with lung cancer, that the fundraising idea began.

For further information on the event, being held in Pitteuchar, see the fundraising page at: https://gofund.me/63d46252

