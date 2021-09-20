Head shave for four generations of Fife family to raise funds for Maggie's Fife
Four Generations of a Glenrothes family are ‘braving the shave’ this week to raise funds for Maggie’s Fife and Cancer Research.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 9:45 am
Rhona Christie (68) – Great Grandma, Sharon Thomson (52) - Grandmother, Shona Thomson (26) – Mum and Sophie Fairfull-Thomson (8) - Great Granddaughter are all about to lose their locks.
Rhona is undergoing cancer treatment while her husband is also receiving treatment in addition to her niece.
It is through her niece who at age 46 has been diagnosed with lung cancer, that the fundraising idea began.
For further information on the event, being held in Pitteuchar, see the fundraising page at: https://gofund.me/63d46252