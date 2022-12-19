Health advice for the festive period and the pharmacies open on the bank holidays across Fife

The advice comes as health care services, including GP practices, prepare to close for two long weekends over the festive period.

And details of the holiday opening times of pharmacies across the Kingdom for those in need have also been revealed.

On Christmas Day, Well Pharmacy in Dunfermline’s Elliot Street will be open from noon to 2pm; Boots at Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy from 1pm to 3pm and Morrisons Pharmacy in St Andrews from 11am to 1pm.

While on Boxing Day, those pharmacies that will be open are: Asda, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline 9am to 6pm; Boots, Kingsgate, Dunfermline 10am to 5pm; Boots, Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes 10am to 4pm; Boots, Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy 9am to 6pm; Asda Kirkcaldy 9am to 6pm and Boots, Market Street, St Andrews 10am to 5pm.

These pharmacies will be open on Tuesday, December 27: Morrisons Pharmacy, Cowdenbeath 10am to 4pm; Boots, High Street, Leven 10am to 4pm; Asda, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline 9am to 6pm; Boots, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline 9am to 5pm; Boots, Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes 8.45am to 5.30pm; Boots, Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy 9am to 6pm; Asda Kirkcaldy 9am to 6pm; Boots, High Street, Kirkcaldy 8.30am to 5.30pm; Boots, Market Street, St Andrews 10am to 5pm and Morrisons St Andrews 10am to 4pm.

Looking ahead to New Year, those pharmacies open on New Year’s Day are: Asda, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline noon to 6pm; Asda Kirkcaldy noon to 6pm and Lloyds, Largo Road, St Andrews 11am to 1pm.

On Monday, January 2, the following pharmacies will be open: Asda, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline 9am to 6pm; Boots, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline 10am to 5pm; Boots, Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes 10am to 4pm; Asda Kirkcaldy 9am to 6pm; Boots, Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy 9am to 6pm; Boots, Market Street, St Andrews 10am to 5pm; Morrisons, St Andrews 10am to 4pm.

While on Tuesday, January 3 those pharmacies opening are: Crail Pharmacy 9am to 1pm; Morrisons Cowdenbeath 10am to 4pm; Boots, High Street, Leven 10am to 4pm; Asda, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline 9am to 6pm; Boots, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline 9am to 5pm; Boots, Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes 8.45am to 5.30pm; Asda Kirkcaldy 9am to 6pm; Boots, High Street, Kirkcaldy 8.30am to 5.30pm; Boots, Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy 9am to 6pm; Boots, Market Street, St Andrews 10am to 5pm; Morrisons, St Andrews 10am to 4pm.

Dr John McAnaw, a pharmacist and NHS 24’s associate clinical director, says it’s essential that people put health at the top of their festive ‘to do’ list.

He said: “Over the holidays every year, NHS 24 receives thousands of calls from the public who have run out of essential prescribed medication. This can obviously be a very stressful situation for most people, however, by being organised and ordering any required prescriptions in advance, this would avoid this scenario and ensure that the 111 service can help more people who require urgent healthcare advice.

“Due to both Christmas and Hogmanay falling on a weekend this year, many pharmacies and healthcare providers will be closed for a period of four days on each occasion. Therefore it is so important that people plan ahead, order only what they need and pick it up in plenty of time before these holidays.”

The doctor’s advice is part of NHS Scotland’s nation campaign, Healthy Know How, which provides advice on how to stay well and enjoy the festivities, avoiding the need to get medical help over the holidays.