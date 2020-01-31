Herbal medicine clinic discount deal for Fifers on low income

A new Kingdom Community Herbal Clinic has launched in Fife to help people on lower incomes access the benefits of herbal medicine.

It is being rolled out by Health Food & More in Kirkcaldy, and aims to make professional, natural health advice more accessible to everyone, including students, and those on low incomes, benefits and state pensions.

It also aims to help train the medical herbalists of the future by giving them practical, face-to-face consulting and dispensing experience overseen by Keren Brynes Maclean MNIMH of Health Food & More, who is an experienced medical herbalist of more than 30 years.

The reduced fee clinic will run two days every month and cost less than 50 per cent of normal consultation rates.

Keren said: “There are currently only around 50 NIMH qualified medical herbalists in Scotland, yet we know from our patients and ongoing research that modern, or allopathic, healthcare doesn’t have all the answers.

“We also know that the drugs don’t always work for every condition or for every person. But medical herbalism can help to bridge that gap between the shortfalls in mainstream medicine and NHS waiting times.

“A lot of patients we see suffer from long-term, chronic or auto-immune conditions, which can benefit from complementary medicine over and above the care they receive from their GP or specialist.

“Simple, natural remedies such as herbal teas, supplements or tinctures can, at the very least, help relieve the symptoms or anxiety associated with certain conditions and help sufferers get a better night’s sleep.

“Some of the issues we see in the clinic include menopause and other hormonal problems; stress, anxiety and panic attacks; IBS and other digestive complaints; skin problems; allergies, and just plain being tired all the time.

“We know that NHS services are stretched and GPs often don’t have the time, resources or jurisdiction to take a more holistic view, but that’s where herbal medicine can help.”

The new clinic is open to men, women and children of all ages, and is believed to be the first of its kind in Scotland.

It will for the next three months and then four-weekly thereafter on Friday, February 21 and Saturday 22nd; Friday, March 20 and Saturday 21st; Friday, April 17 and Saturday 18th

The cost for an initial consultation is £15 – with follow-up appointments £10 thereafter.

More details HERE www.healthfoodandmore.co.uk

