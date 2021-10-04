Hospital roadworks: Update after two week closure to work on new orthopaedic centre
Changes have been made to a temporary road closure in the grounds of Victoria Hospital.
Access from Hayfield Road was blocked off to water drainage work to be done.
It was part of the programme to build the new Fife Elective Orthopaedic Centre, and saw the road leading from the traffic light junction on Hayfield Road to Accident and Emergency closed.
Traffic lights have now been re-instated via a single lane, but pedestrian access to the pavement will still be unavailable for a further two weeks.
Work began on the orthopaedic centre in March, with the project due for completion in late 2022.
It is the largest capital project that NHS Fife has undertaken since the opening of the new wing of the Victoria Hospital in 2012, and will see the creation of a state-of-the-art facility hosting three operating theatres, supporting inpatient ward and associated outpatient facilities.
Find out more about the project at: http://www.nhsfife.org/feoc