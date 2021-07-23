Hospital visiting: Some restrictions remain in Fife as advice updated

Hospitals in Fife have updated guidance for people visiting patients after the country moved to Level Zero COVID restrictions.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:30 pm

NHS Fife said its desire was to get back to full, un-restricted visiting, but, some limitations would stay in place to ensure everyone was kept safe.

All patients can receive a visit from at least one named visitor per day, and it can be a different relative or friend.

Hand hygiene measures are in place, facemasks must be worn, and movement around hospitals will be limited - patient toilets, for example, are off limits.

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy

Physical distancing should also be adhered to in communal areas.

There are no catering facilities in Fife’s hospitals, and visitors should not bring in food parcels, flowers, or helium balloons.

NHS Fife said anyone confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms must not attend. This includes those self-isolating.

A spokesman said: “We are committed to reinstating full unrestricted visiting and will continue to review our situation on a weekly basis.”

