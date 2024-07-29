Hundreds of pounds donated to St Andrews Foodbank

By Gina Wilson
Published 29th Jul 2024, 16:05 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 16:06 BST
The Royal Burgh of St Andrews recently donated £1,000 to the Storehouse Foodbank.

Penelope Fraser, Chair and Provost, made the donation to Lucy Clarke at the Storehouse Foodbank.

