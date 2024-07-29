Hundreds of pounds donated to St Andrews Foodbank
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Royal Burgh of St Andrews recently donated £1,000 to the Storehouse Foodbank.
Penelope Fraser, Chair and Provost, made the donation to Lucy Clarke at the Storehouse Foodbank.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.