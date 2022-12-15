Fife Breastfeeding Mums got the grant from Fife Voluntary Action. It will use the funds to add an extra 30 minutes to its weekly opening hours.

At present, the St Clair Street cafe is open on Monday mornings between 10:00am and 11:30am. However, this will now extend to 12:00pm.

The funds will also ensure that the group is able to provide those coming along with hot drinks and snacks. The revised opening hours will be in place until the end of March 2023.

The Breastfeeding Cafe in Kirkcaldy will now be able to offer extended opening hours

Leanne O’Donnell, Breastfeeding Network Supporter and Fife Breastfeeding Cafe volunteer, said: “The grant will allow us to extend the opening time for the cafe, meaning we can reach more families who pop in for a hot cuppa and toast.

“We provide a nurturing environment to support mums and babies and help them thrive”.

Funding will also mean that the cafe will be able to provide a four-week rolling antenatal education program aimed at pregnant mums and their extended families.

The 30-minute weekly sessions will be provided by trained Breastfeeding Supporters covering the following topics positioning and attachment to enable comfortable breastfeeding, hand expressing and storing of breast milk, introducing solid foods and returning to work.

The First Positioning and Attachment session will take place on Monday January, 9 2023 at 11:00am.