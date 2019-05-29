Inspection report on Glenrothes Hospital published

An unannounced inspection of Glenrothes Hospital has praised the standard of cleaning in the wards.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland published its report into the inspection on May 29, following the inspection in March.

The inspection team examined NHS Fife’s self-assessment information and then visited the hospital to meet patients and staff to inspect the wards, to assess cleanliness and to check that the hospital meets national standards. The areas inspected were the day hospital, wards 1 and 3 and outpatient department (clinical room).

Ian Smith, Head of Quality of Care, Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “The standard of cleaning throughout wards was generally good and staff had good compliance and knowledge of infection control precautions. However, to improve care, NHS Fife must ensure that the building is well maintained to further enable effective cleaning.”

The report also outlined three requirement, which included ensuring staff are aware of NHS Fife’s mandatory infection prevention and control education requirements and nursing and medical staff complete the mandatory infection prevention and control education.

The second requirement said NHS must ensure staff comply with Health Protection Scotland’s National Infection Prevention and Control Manual for the management of used linen, and for the provision of a designated, lockable disposal hold where waste can be stored before removal.

The final requirement involved ensuring patient equipment and the environment is safe and clean, minimising the risk of cross infection, and the built environment is maintained to allow effective cleaning

Helen Buchanan, NHS Fife Director of Nursing, said: “There is much to be positive about in this report and it reflects the hard work and commitment of our staff to deliver safe patient care. The standard of cleaning throughout wards was highlighted as good and it is clear that our staff have a good compliance and knowledge of infection control precautions. All the patients spoken to by the inspectors felt the standard of cleanliness on their ward was good and any equipment used was clean.

“It was identified by inspectors that NHS Fife must continue to ensure that the building is well maintained to further enable effective cleaning. We will continue to work closely with our colleagues in Estates to ensure that our routine maintenance programme at the hospital continues to ensure a safe environment for our patients, staff and visitors.”