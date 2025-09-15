Common illnesses after the summer holidays include the cold, coughs and the flu 🤧

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost a third of adults fall ill after the children as they return to school following summer.

The common cold will usually resolve on its own without the need to see a GP.

Pharmacy Boots is reminding people that pharmacists can help with symptoms of the cold through the Pharmacy First scheme.

A third of UK adults report feeling ill post-summer and catching illnesses from children who have returned to school, according to new data from Boots.

According to the research, the most common conditions experienced during the back-to-school season following summer are colds (37%), coughs (29%), headaches (23%), aches and pains (22%), and flu (16%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the NHS Pharmacy First Service, pharmacists can offer support and treatment for common illnesses without the need to book a GP appointment.

Sanjay Nathwani, Boots Pharmacist, has seen illnesses already start to spread as we head into autumn.

Sanjay said: “Kids have been back to school for two weeks now, and we are already starting to see children and parents alike feeling the back-to-school bugs.

“We know it can be hard for parents to find the time to speak to a healthcare professional when they are poorly, which is why we are reminding people that pharmacists like me are here to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our role has expanded massively in recent years – we can now diagnose, advise and provide treatment where appropriate for a wide range of ailments from simple coughs and colds, to even contraception, blood pressure checks, menopause, UTIs and more.”

What are the symptoms of a cold?

Symptoms of the cold will often get better, usually without the need to see a GP. They can persist for two weeks, with the main symptoms including:

a blocked or runny nose

sneezing

a sore throat

a hoarse voice

a cough

feeling tired and unwell

You may also have additional symptoms including:

a high temperature

aching muscles

a loss of taste and smell

a feeling of pressure in your ears and face

There are many ways you can ease symptoms including getting plenty of rest, drinking lots of fluid to avoid dehydration, gargling salt water to soothe a sore throat if you are an adult, or drinking a hot lemon and honey drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your local pharmacy can help manage symptoms; however, if you are worried about your symptoms or the symptoms of your child, reach out to your GP or local health centre.

How do I know if I have the cold or Covid?

Covid and the cold can have similar symptoms; however, the main symptoms of Covid include a high temperature, a new continuous cough or a change to your taste or smell. The best way to rule out if you have Covid or the cold is to take a Covid test.

You can find out more about how to manage the symptoms of a cold on NHS.UK.